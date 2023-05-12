KITA, restoran Jepang di Park Hyatt Jakarta (PHJ) terus menawarkan sajian istimewa penggugah selera. Kreasi Executive Sous Chef KITA, Takeumi Hiraoka mengantarkan pada Pengalaman kuliner Jepang yang tak terlupakan.

“Experience an unrivaled form of joy. KITA Restaurant is beyond excited to present its newest menu, curated by our Japanese Executive Sous Chef, Takeumi Hiraoka. Each hand-crafted recipe is a taste of joy,” Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Jumat (12/05/2023).

Menu mulai dari teppanyaki set menu hingga sashimi pilihan langsung Chef Takeumi Hiraoka. “Don't miss out on our authentic Robatayaki selection as well as many other exquisite dishes,”imbuh Hary.

Untuk menikmati sajian di KITA bisa melakukan reservasi di (21) 3119033 atau menghubungi nomor WhatsApp: +62 8888 0000 06.

(sal)

